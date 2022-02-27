Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $281,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,447.52 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,517.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,512.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.