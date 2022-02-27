Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $315,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

