Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $342,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,920,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Shares of COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

