Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $371.84 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $371,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

Snowflake stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.62. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

