Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $356,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

