Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,754 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $331,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

