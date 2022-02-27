Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 617,278 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $301,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

