Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The stock has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.