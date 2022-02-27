Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $76.00 at B. Riley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NYSE BBWI opened at $54.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

