Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.25. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Baytex Energy traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 9875452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

