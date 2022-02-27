BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 4.9%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $203.28 and last traded at $205.33. Approximately 2,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.95.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $11,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

