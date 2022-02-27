Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. 246,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,078 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

