Benchmark Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $134.96 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

