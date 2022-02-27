Benchmark Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.
NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $134.96 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
