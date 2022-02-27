Berenberg Bank Boosts Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Price Target to GBX 325

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 325 ($4.42) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £605.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 5.60 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 9,950 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($33,559.09).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

