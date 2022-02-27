Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 154.52 ($2.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.68. The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.