Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

