BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 25.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.