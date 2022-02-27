Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.03. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 35,439 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

