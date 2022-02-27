Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $45,325.52

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $45,325.52 and approximately $14,785.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.85 or 0.07068184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,055.77 or 1.00352027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

