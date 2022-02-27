Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 7.9% After Earnings Miss

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $122.32 and last traded at $123.28. 2,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 646,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.24.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.