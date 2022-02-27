Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 150,858 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,858 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,971,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,095. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.