Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,805 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 40.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 13.0% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

