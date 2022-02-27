Bistroo (BIST) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $26,220.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.63 or 0.07132815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.82 or 0.99874555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

