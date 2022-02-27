Bitball Treasure Hits One Day Volume of $33,102.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $33,102.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $33.00 or 0.00085824 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

