BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Achieves Market Cap of $53,975.22

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $53,975.22 and $12,609.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004648 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

