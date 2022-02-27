Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:BKI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

