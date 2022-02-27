Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BLKB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Blackbaud stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
