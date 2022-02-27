Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLKB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Blackbaud stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

