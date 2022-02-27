Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Blackmores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

