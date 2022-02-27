BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:FET opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.66. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.