BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 44.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $326.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SuRo Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.