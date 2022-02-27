BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $750.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $834.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $884.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

