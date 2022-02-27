BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.14 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

