BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,309 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.