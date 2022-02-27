Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $34,917.16 in Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blend Labs stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.
Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
