Blockzero Labs Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $135,402.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

