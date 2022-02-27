bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

