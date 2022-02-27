BMO Capital Markets Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.88.

QBR.B stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

