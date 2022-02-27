BMO Capital Markets Increases Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

