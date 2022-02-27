BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.95 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

