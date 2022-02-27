BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,579 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day moving average of $416.46.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
