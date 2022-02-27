BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

JHG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

