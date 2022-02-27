BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.36 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 8,193.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $57,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

EFX stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

