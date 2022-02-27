BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,156,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after buying an additional 276,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE:TME opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

