BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,220 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 780.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $405,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 533.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB opened at $274.32 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

