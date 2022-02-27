Bonfida (FIDA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.34 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $78.36 million and $5.34 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.25 or 0.07003503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.67 or 0.99968463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

