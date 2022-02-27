Boosted Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $235.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $62,870.98 and $235.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.