Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells $2,273,530.50 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

