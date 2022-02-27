Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,783.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $190,386.11 and approximately $13,783.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

