Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%.

BOUYF stock remained flat at $$35.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

