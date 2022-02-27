Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post sales of $228.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.20 million and the lowest is $228.00 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $869.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. BOX has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.